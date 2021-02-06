Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,144 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Charter Communications worth $92,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $779,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $617.65 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $681.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $638.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.74.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

