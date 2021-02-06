Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 55,805 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,175,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,805 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 7.07% of Core-Mark worth $93,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 153.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 20,147 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other Core-Mark news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $69,154.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $76,719.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,793.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Core-Mark stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

