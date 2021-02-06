Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,378 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.93% of ICU Medical worth $86,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,502,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 72.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 111,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after acquiring an additional 46,671 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 127,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,285,000 after acquiring an additional 44,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,919,000 after acquiring an additional 34,226 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 29,143 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ICU Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.33.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 38,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,490,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,513,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total transaction of $7,776,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,930 shares of company stock worth $26,305,125. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICU Medical stock opened at $208.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $158.01 and a one year high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

