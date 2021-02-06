Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,857 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of The Trade Desk worth $92,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Seeyond grew its position in The Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 12.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $642.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $855.06 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $823.57 and its 200-day moving average is $654.82.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 2,493 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.42, for a total value of $2,302,086.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,105,879.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $140,137.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,725.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,804 shares of company stock valued at $115,165,470 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.