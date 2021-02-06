Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 296,499 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $85,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $85.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.68. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $87.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $915,119.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,141.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $16,450,679.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares in the company, valued at $83,837,836.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,599 shares of company stock worth $25,868,081 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

