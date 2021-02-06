Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,613,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197,330 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.09% of Worthington Industries worth $82,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 110.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 2,084.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $91,507.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,931.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $43,171.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,822.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,128 shares of company stock worth $3,578,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

WOR stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $58.99.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $731.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.30 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. Equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

