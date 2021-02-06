Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,269,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $87,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $70.98 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.29.

