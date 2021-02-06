Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,072,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 331,622 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 7.76% of Stewart Information Services worth $100,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter worth $67,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter worth $105,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 361.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter worth $202,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STC opened at $48.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.02. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $53.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

