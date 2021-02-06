Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,862,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,348 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 10.13% of Hanger worth $84,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HNGR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Hanger in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hanger by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hanger by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanger stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.40. Hanger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 2.52.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.30. Hanger had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 237.97%. The business had revenue of $256.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

