Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180,578 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,718 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.95% of Bank of Hawaii worth $90,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 39,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

BOH stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.04. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

