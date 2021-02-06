Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Northern Trust worth $85,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 3,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 56,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,702 shares of company stock worth $6,285,919. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.64. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.47.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

