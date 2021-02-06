Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $82.17 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,479,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,122 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.42% of UFP Industries worth $82,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 67.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in UFP Industries by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,493,000 after acquiring an additional 119,225 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average of $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Benchmark upgraded UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

