Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $89.87 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,585 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of American Tower worth $89,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tufton Capital Management bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 457,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT opened at $232.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

