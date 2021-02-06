Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $93.35 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,937 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Digital Realty Trust worth $93,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,679 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,958,000 after purchasing an additional 161,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,305,000 after purchasing an additional 328,076 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,263,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,843,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,132,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,991,000 after buying an additional 185,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:DLR opened at $145.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.