Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $95.96 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,336,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 388,456 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $95,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 17,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 416,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

