Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $99.04 Million Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,289,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96,996 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.97% of Kemper worth $99,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 7.5% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE KMPR opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.83. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $85.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

