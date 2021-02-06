Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $99.15 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,842 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of KLA worth $99,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of KLA by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.42.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $288.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $317.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.78 and its 200 day moving average is $229.74.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

