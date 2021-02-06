Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,173,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.90% of Hillenbrand worth $86,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HI. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 76.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.79 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $46.96.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $56,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $189,833.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,848.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,430 shares of company stock worth $556,997 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

