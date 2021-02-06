Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 100,674 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 944,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,674 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.70% of Choice Hotels International worth $100,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,632,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $106.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.63 and a 200-day moving average of $96.93. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $110.18.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

