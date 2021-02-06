Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,043,184 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,334,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043,184 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.81% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $89,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AQUA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after buying an additional 393,120 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 36.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 371,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 58.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AQUA shares. TheStreet downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.22.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $206,861,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $11,832,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 854,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,263,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,062,235 shares of company stock worth $229,024,765 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQUA opened at $26.05 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $383.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

