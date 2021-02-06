Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 20,670 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,979,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Truist Financial worth $94,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 685.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,314,000 after acquiring an additional 479,146 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 92,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 214,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 49,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 229,531 shares of company stock worth $11,555,029 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

