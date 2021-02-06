Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,131 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.78% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $85,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 145.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $152.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.07.

MRTX opened at $207.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.03.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,078 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $449,533.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,541.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $113,189.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,403.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,842 shares of company stock valued at $19,183,048 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

