Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,276 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of U.S. Bancorp worth $84,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $46.35 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average of $41.12. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

