Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 223.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,175,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502,657 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.86% of Builders FirstSource worth $88,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 47.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

BLDR opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

