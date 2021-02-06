Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,479 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.96% of Plexus worth $89,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 28.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Plexus by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

In related news, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 24,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $1,792,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,025,417.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $5,845,471. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.82.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

