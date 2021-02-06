Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 249.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,556,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111,089 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of The Charles Schwab worth $82,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $104.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $202,050.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,570,936 shares of company stock valued at $78,294,712. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

