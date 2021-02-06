Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 447,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.41% of Watts Water Technologies worth $98,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTS opened at $124.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.12. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $131.51.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.25 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $5,806,500.00. Also, insider Munish Nanda sold 8,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $937,361.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,966.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,399 shares of company stock worth $11,404,163 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

