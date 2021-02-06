Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 931,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 326,277 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of The Progressive worth $92,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in The Progressive by 74.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,211,463.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,270. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

The Progressive stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.35.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

