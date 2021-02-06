Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 159,753 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 906,083 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 159,753 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Starbucks worth $96,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.65. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,734 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

