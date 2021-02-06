Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 183,270 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 183,270 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.00% of Minerals Technologies worth $84,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 301,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 30,391 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4,457.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 212,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 208,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTX opened at $66.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day moving average is $57.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $71.10.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 4.73%.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $728,669.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $186,347.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,120.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,099 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

