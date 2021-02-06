Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 40,687 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 40,687 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.17% of MKS Instruments worth $97,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKSI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $162.33 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

