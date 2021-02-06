Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,481 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Sempra Energy worth $82,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $586,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy stock opened at $126.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.94 and its 200 day moving average is $125.71. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.