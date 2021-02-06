Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,024,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54,284 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $93,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 212,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 54,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

