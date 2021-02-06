Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,941 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.52% of Alamo Group worth $90,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in Alamo Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 331.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group stock opened at $147.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.86. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.99 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

ALG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sidoti raised their price target on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

In other news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $40,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,750.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

