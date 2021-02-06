Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,829,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203,465 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.18% of Sealed Air worth $83,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sealed Air by 4.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,294,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,384.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SEE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Sealed Air stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.05.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.