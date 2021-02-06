VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,988,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,899 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 76.47% of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF worth $82,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the period.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.