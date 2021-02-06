Vicus Capital Has $1.40 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

ITA opened at $95.99 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.35.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

