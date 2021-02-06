Vid Trading Down 18.2% This Week (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Vid has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vid has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $44,149.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00051926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.41 or 0.00184542 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00063192 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00076565 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00228399 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00045804 BTC.

Vid Token Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,484,204 tokens. The official website for Vid is vid.camera . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

