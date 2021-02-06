Vidulum (VDL) Achieves Market Cap of $144,264.62

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Vidulum has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $144,264.62 and approximately $20,517.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000593 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

