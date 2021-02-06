VIDY One Day Trading Volume Tops $776,158.00 (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last week, VIDY has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $9.11 million and approximately $776,158.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00063389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.15 or 0.01211825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.04 or 0.06453734 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00052424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00035877 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00021532 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00015561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000169 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

VIDY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

