Vidya Price Reaches $0.0347 on Major Exchanges (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $484,547.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vidya has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00050513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.31 or 0.00180752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00061735 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00226396 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00071326 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00043048 BTC.

Vidya Token Profile

Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,003,034 tokens. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

Buying and Selling Vidya

Vidya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

