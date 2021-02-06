Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.2% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 25,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Visa by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,119 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock opened at $208.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.