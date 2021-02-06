Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,187 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.8% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $72,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 25,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 47.2% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.5% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 9.7% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,119 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $208.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.52. The stock has a market cap of $406.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

