Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,118,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,516 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.05% of Vistra worth $100,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Vistra by 11.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,052,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,054,000 after buying an additional 2,194,187 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Vistra by 3.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,366,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,508,000 after buying an additional 364,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,980,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,544,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,996,000 after purchasing an additional 84,957 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James A. Burke bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

