VNX Exchange Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $80,280.00 (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One VNX Exchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VNX Exchange has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $80,280.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00052413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00186392 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00063647 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00077059 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00227237 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00046738 BTC.

VNX Exchange Token Profile

VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 tokens. VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog . VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io

Buying and Selling VNX Exchange

