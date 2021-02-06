Vodi X 1-Day Volume Tops $2,268.00 (VDX)

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded 74.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Vodi X coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vodi X has a market capitalization of $727,576.71 and approximately $2,268.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vodi X has traded up 101.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00063340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $481.32 or 0.01188588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.39 or 0.06241236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00050923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00034879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00020401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014543 BTC.

Vodi X Coin Profile

VDX is a coin. Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 coins and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 coins. The official website for Vodi X is vodix.io . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX . The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodi is a mobile platform boasting 5+ million users in over 200 countries and is tokenizing its ecosystem by launching Vodi X. Vodi X complements the already vibrant existing Vodi platform with the use of blockchain technology. It is a one-stop-shop for mobile financial services with a mission to give back to its users. Product offerings on the Vodi mobile app include money transfer, prepaid mobile recharge (top-ups) and eGift cards alongside with powerful communication tools. “

Vodi X Coin Trading

