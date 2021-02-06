Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,186 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 6.0% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 250,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $54,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Visa by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 1,553 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

V stock opened at $208.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $406.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.46 and its 200 day moving average is $203.52.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.