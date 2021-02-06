Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Purchases 5,300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 311.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.1% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

Shares of FB opened at $268.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.04. The company has a market capitalization of $763.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,498,659 shares of company stock valued at $407,683,503 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

