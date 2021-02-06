VouchForMe Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $195,485.81 and approximately $7,470.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded 45.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00064105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.72 or 0.01204208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.65 or 0.06523361 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00054339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00035344 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022681 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,162,500 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

VouchForMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

