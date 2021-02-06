Voyager Token (VGX) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last Week

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $522.42 million and approximately $11.02 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Voyager Token token can now be bought for about $2.35 or 0.00005842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00063352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.04 or 0.01195732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.10 or 0.06500436 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00052703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00035106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00021805 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00015651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token is a token. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

